DJ Drama Launches Audible Exclusive Podcast For Hip-Hop’s 50th

Grammy Award-winning music producer DJ Drama, aka Tyree Simmons, has launched a new podcast, Gangsta Grillz, in collaboration with Audible and Kenya Barris. The podcast will pay homage to the 50-year history of hip-hop, focusing particularly on the transformative role of mixtapes in shaping the music industry and culture. This podcast is only available on Audible.

Gangsta Grillz will feature eight episodes with appearances by rap legends like Lil Wayne, T.I., Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, and Felicia The Goat. DJ Drama, a Philadelphia native with strong ties to Atlanta, has been a pivotal figure in the mixtape scene since the late ’90s. He created the influential Gangsta Grillz and Dedication mixtape series.

In the announcement on his Instagram, DJ Drama said, “To Celebrate #HipHop50, I take you on a musical, historical & cultural journey of the most important mixtape brand in history.”