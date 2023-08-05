Podcast Explores How A Noted DEA Agent Ended Up Behind Bars

Sony Music Entertainment unveiled the new season of their popular investigative podcast series, Smoke Screen: Betrayal on the Bayou. It presents DEA Special Agent Chad Scott’s life and the shocking events that culminated in his incarceration.

The narrative spans almost two decades of Scott’s life in the area north of New Orleans. As a dedicated agent working against drug trafficking, Scott maintained a network of informants while putting drug dealers in prison. However, his life took a surprising turn when one of his team members was discovered dealing drugs. This unexpected revelation led to the betrayal of Scott by his associates, who confessed everything to the FBI.

The new season of Smoke Screen is hosted by experienced reporters Jim Mustian from The Associated Press and Faimon Roberts from The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. For the first time, listeners will hear Chad Scott break his silence on the case that shattered his 17-year DEA career and landed him in prison, just like the drug dealers he had relentlessly pursued.

In a joint statement, Mustian and Roberts said, “Betrayal on the Bayou offers a firsthand look at a shocking story of corruption, misconduct, and, of course, betrayal. After seven years of reporting on this case, we’re absolutely committed to taking listeners right to the front lines of the drug war.”