Comedian Zarna Garg Debuts Her First Podcast With Family

Comedian Zarna Garg, following her Amazon Prime Video special One in a Billion, has kick-started her own podcast. The Zarna Garg Show debuted on August 1 and shines a light on her multigenerational Indian American family, tackling traditionally taboo topics. New episodes are released on the 1st and 15th of every month.

Garg’s journey has been quite diverse, from a lawyer and homemaker to now a screenwriter and comedian. She rose to fame through her TikTok content and her live performances at venues like Comedy Cellar and Carolines on Broadway in New York.

In the inaugural episode, Garg is joined by her husband, Shalabh, and their children: Zoya, 20, Brij, 17, and Veer, 11. The first episode, “The Sex Talk“, involves the family in an open conversation on a previously restricted subject, with the children asking questions to Zarna and Shalabh.