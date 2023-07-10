Changes To The Maxx At Good Karma Milwaukee News/Talk

Good Karma Brands Milwaukee announced a reshuffling of the daily lineup for its News/Talk WTMJ-AM, centered around Sandy Maxx. Maxx will move from her current afternoon drive position to co-host the morning show, WTMJ Now, with Steve Scaffidi beginning July 11.

Scaffidi, previously the mayor of Oak Creek, WI, has been the sole host of this time slot since 2017.

Maxx, who has been in Milwaukee radio since 2001, joined WTMJ in December 2022 to co-host Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with former TV anchor John Mercure. With Maxx’s move to WTMJ Now, Greg Matzek, a sportscaster on Wisconsin Afternoon News, will step into the role of co-host.

Further changes to the daily lineup include an adjustment to the start time for Wisconsin’s Morning News, hosted by Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad, will now start an hour later to allow for an hour of local news coverage.