Tristan Up, New Show In, Haze Out At Audacy St. Louis

Audacy St. Louis announced a series of personnel changes to their stations Y98 (KYKY) and 102.5 KEZK on Monday. The changes were revealed by JR Ammons, the Operations Manager and Brand Manager of the stations.

Starting later this month, radio personality Julie Tristan will be leaving her current position at The Wake Up with Bret and Julie on Y98. Instead, she’ll be launching her own show, Julie and Friends, on KEZK. Tristan will use her new show to highlight issues close to her heart such as female empowerment, spotlighting professional women in St Louis, and local animal rescue efforts.

Tristan will continue to have a presence on Y98 in a role yet to be defined. The search for a new co-host for the Y98 morning show will commence immediately.

Adding to the new line-up, Audacy St. Louis will introduce the Ponch & Nikki Show to the afternoon drive on Y98. Ponch and Nikki, originating from Audacy Kansas City, the KZPT morning hosts will translate their relationship-focused content to the St. Louis market.

Amidst these adjustments, Haze, a previous member of the Audacy St. Louis team, is no longer with the company.