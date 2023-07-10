Former Missouri State Representative Goes On Air With Cumulus

Cumulus Media Columbia, MO is introducing a new weekday afternoon talk show on News/Talk radio station, KFRU-AM. Hosted by journalist and former Missouri State Representative Ted Farnen, Columbia Today will air for the first time on Monday, July 17.

Farnen, who often filled in on KFRU’s morning programming, has called Columbia and Boone County home for over three decades. He’s also an alumnus of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

Cumulus Columbia’s Vice President/Market Manager, Greg Renoe said Farnen, “Brings experience and a local perspective that we believe will resonate well with the listeners of KFRU.”

KFRU Program Director Luke Swezy mirrored Renoe’s enthusiasm. “We are thrilled to have Ted joining our team. He brings a valuable and informed perspective on local issues that will strengthen our programming,” Swezy remarked.

Farnen himself is eager about the debut of Columbia Today. He praised KFRU for its long-standing commitment to keeping the public informed, and highlighted the station’s recent investments in studio renovations and the news department. “For nearly 100 years, KFRU has been Columbia’s best source for news and entertainment,” Farnen said. “The debut of ‘Columbia Today’ demonstrates that KFRU will continue to be an important voice in Columbia’s conversations.”

Farnen added, “This will be a fun and informative show with a heavy concentration on local issues and guests. It will be a program to which everyone will be welcome, and it will complement the outstanding local programming KFRU already provides.”