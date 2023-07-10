Marketron To Address The Future Of Radio Sales In Panel

Marketron is poised to present a webinar on “The Future of Local Media Sales.” The panel discussion will provide a deep dive into the contemporary challenges, evolving trends, and significant topics that are shaping the radio sales industry. The webinar is scheduled to go live on Tuesday, July 18 at 2p ET.

Three industry insiders will feature as panelists for the presentation: LeadG2 by the Center for Sales Strategy VP and GM Dani Buckley, RAB SVP of Professional Development Jeff Schmidt, and Marketron Director of Sales Enablement Services Jeff Ulrich.

During the discussion, the panelists will tackle a range of topics from the current state of local media sales to aspects of recruitment and retention. The discussion will also cover areas of training, performance, and prospecting, providing a comprehensive overview of the landscape. The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A.

Registration for the webinar is open and free of charge. Interested participants can register through the Marketron website.