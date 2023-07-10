Brown Steps Away From NAB Events, Search For New Hire Is On

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that Chris Brown, the organization’s current EVP and Managing Director of Events, will step down after the 2024 NAB Show, after almost 25 years of service with the organization.

As such, the NAB has officially launched a nationwide search for an Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Global Connections and Events. This position oversees the annual NAB Show, one of North America’s largest B2B trade shows and the premier conference for the media and entertainment industry.

Brown will play an integral role in selecting and guiding his successor to ensure a seamless transition. The new EVP and Managing Director will also play a critical role in the NAB’s executive leadership team. They will work closely with the CEO and CFO to determine short and long-term financial plans, recognizing the NAB Show’s significant importance to the NAB’s financial well-being.

“Chris’s guidance and leadership have been critical to the success of NAB’s world-class conventions,” NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said. “Under his tenure, the NAB Show has remained among the top ten largest shows in North America and the top global brand for the media space. I am personally grateful to Chris for his contributions to the success of our association.”

Interested candidates can find more details about this opportunity on the NAB site.