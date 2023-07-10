Is Radio Advertising Headed For A Post-July 4th Cliff?

This week saw some notable shifts in the top five national radio advertisers as tracked by Media Monitors for the week of July 3-9. The previous week’s leader, The Home Depot, slipped to the second position with 42,142 ads. This drop is notable considering the home improvement company’s significant ad presence in the weeks leading up to the holiday. Does it forecast something more?

Following a strong Independence Day showing, Upside moved into the top spot with 59,554 spot plays, displacing The Home Depot. Making its debut in the top three for the first time in recent weeks is Target, with 37,267 spot plays. Target’s rise in the rankings could be indicative of a broader trend as retail and consumer goods brands try to capitalize on summer shopping trends and early back-to-school buyers.

Language-learning platform Babbel maintained its presence in the top five, coming in at fourth place with 33,206 ads, while Discover rounded out the list with 32,420 spots.

Collectively, the top five advertisers accounted for a total of 204,589 spot plays for the week, averaging 40,917.8 plays per advertiser. This represents a significant decrease from the previous week’s total and average plays, suggesting a post-holiday decline.

As the summer continues and we move further from the holiday, it will be interesting to track the shifts in advertiser behavior, especially considering the major shift experienced after Memorial Day. Will we see a steady decline or a surge in advertising as companies gear up for the next big retail season?