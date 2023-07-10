UK Rail Company Gets New Podcast On Track

The UK’s West Midlands Railways and Cue Podcasts have collaborated to launch a new podcast called On the Rails, hosted by West Midlands and London Northwestern Railway Media Relations Executive Liam Bolland. The podcast delves into rail-related topics, industry stories, travel tips, and features interviews with West Midlands staff.

On the Rails aims to be the primary source for listeners interested in train or transport topics. Some key points of discussion will include strike navigation, ticket purchase timing to save money, and travel tips. The inaugural episode, available on all major platforms, features conversations about railway safety, measures for passenger peace of mind, and ways to save money on ticket prices, among other topics.

The podcast is produced in partnership with Cue Podcasts, a UK-based production company specializing in branded podcasts. Cue Podcasts has previously worked with brands like SailGP, Roc Nation, Azets, Samsung, VICE, and Halifax.

Bolland expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “The aim of On the Rails is to give a compelling insight into all things rail.”

Cue Podcasts Head of Production Niall Killeney-Taylor added, “On the Rails signifies a unique blend of entertainment, education, and service to the community… it will be a compelling journey down the tracks of the rail industry’s past, present, and future.”