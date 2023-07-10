‘Oversharing’ Podcast Ending After Colleen Ballinger Allegations

Internet personality Trisha Paytas is stepping away from the controversy enveloping her former podcast co-host, YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, also known as Miranda Sings. Paytas announced on YouTube that the podcast Oversharing, which she co-hosted with Ballinger, has ended.

Oversharing debuted on May 23, but only lasted for three episodes, the last of which was released on June 6. This announcement coincides with an onslaught of controversy aimed at Ballinger. She stands accused of inappropriate exchanges with underage fans, allegations she addressed in a musical response via her YouTube channel, accompanied by a ukulele, where she denied any wrongdoing.

Ballinger has also faced allegations of performing in blackface after a video resurfaced showing her performing Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.” In response, Ballinger’s legal team issued a statement to NBC News denying the blackface claims. They claim that she was wearing green makeup as a nod to the witch from Wicked, and had performed “Single Ladies” in the same makeup.

In her video, Paytas stated, “The podcast ending after three episodes is embarrassing. Us doing all this is embarrassing…it takes a lot for me to get embarrassed.”