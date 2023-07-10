How Did ‘The Girlfriends’ Take Down A Lethal Ex-Boyfriend?

iHeartPodcasts and Novel have teamed up with NO MORE, a global nonprofit working to end domestic and sexual violence, to introduce The Girlfriends, a new true crime podcast series. The podcast narrates the true account of a group of women who banded together to bring a lethal ex-boyfriend to justice, spotlighting the strength of female solidarity in the face of a failing justice system. The first episode of the weekly series released Monday, July 10.

Carole Fisher, a member of The Girlfriends, hosts the series, which while hard-hitting, also uplifts and mobilizes listeners, offering moments of warmth amid the narrative. The Girlfriends diverges from traditional true crime narratives by focusing not on the perpetrator, Bob, but rather on his wife, Gail, and the other women who were involved with him and risked meeting the same end.

The story revolves around Alayne, Gail’s sister, who relentlessly pursued justice and felt a surge of gratitude upon discovering she had the support of a sisterhood spanning from Las Vegas to New York.