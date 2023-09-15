Minnesota Timberwolves Make A Fast Break From Flagship WCCO

The Minnesota Timberwolves will no longer air their games on Audacy Minneapolis’ WCCO-AM, their flagship station since 2011. While the new broadcasting partner has yet to be announced, Timberwolves COO Ryan Tanke hinted at a “super non-traditional” one-year trial approach for the team’s radio broadcasts.

WCCO Radio had offered terms exceeding their previous contract in an effort to retain the Timberwolves, according to WCCO Market Manager and Senior Vice President Jeff Gonsales. Despite the separation, Alan Horton, the team’s longtime play-by-play announcer, is confirmed to continue in his role.

The change in radio partnership comes amid a broader shift in the Timberwolves’ ownership, as majority owner Glen Taylor is transferring ownership to a group led by Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. The team recently released its television schedule, featuring broadcasts mainly on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Extra, along with 10 national TV games. The Timberwolves will kick off their season against the Toronto Raptors on October 25.

The decision was confirmed by both Timberwolves spokeswoman Sara Perez and WCCO’s senior management on Thusday. “We appreciated our partnership with WCCO and the radio broadcast opportunities we were able to accomplish with them. However, we are looking forward to announcing a new radio broadcast partnership in the weeks to come,” said Perez.