Results Radio Nabs Lu Valentino As Marketing Leader

California-based Results Radio LLC has appointed Lu Valentino as the new Regional Marketing Director for its 12-station network covering Chico, Redding, Yuba City-Marysville, and more. Starting her role on September 25, Valentino takes over from Marla Silva, who is aiding in the transitional phase before moving to San Antonio, Texas.

Valentino most recently worked as Affiliate Exposure and Engagement Coordinator for Local Radio Networks in Los Angeles. Her past roles include positions at Sierra H Broadcasting and Riviera Broadcasting in Phoenix, as well as Marketing Director stints for multiple stations in Mobile, Tampa, and Daytona Beach/Orlando. She also has five years of experience as a national syndication on-air host with Westwood One Radio Networks.

Fritz expressed confidence in Valentino, acknowledging the significant contributions of her predecessor, Silva. Valentino expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and praised the company’s pool of talent, from market managers to on-air hosts.

Fritz stated, “We’re truly lucky to have Lu Valentino joining the Results Radio team. She’s a rare find, combining great energy and experience … a perfect a fit for our opportunity. Marla Silva has done a terrific job for our company and she’s certainly leaving big shoes to fill. But I’m fully confident that Lu will meet and exceed that challenge with vision and top notch execution.”

Valentino added, “It’s truly an honor to join this dynamic organization. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Jack Fritz and Dave Shakes for entrusting me with this role. From the dedicated Market Managers, Operations Managers to incredibly talented live and local on-air hosts, it’s clear that this company is home to a wealth of expertise and creativity. I look forward to working together to achieve our marketing objectives and contribute to the continued success of Results Radio LLC.”