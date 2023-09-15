PRX Embodies Distribution Deal With North Carolina Public Radio

Public media organization PRX has inked a new distribution deal with Embodied, an award-winning public radio health program from North Carolina Public Radio (WUNC). Starting in October, PRX will distribute the one-hour weekly show, hosted by journalist Anita Rao, to public radio stations nationwide.

The show has previously explored themes such as postpartum depression, cultural attitudes towards sex, and workplace friendships. It has also produced radio specials on issues like diet culture and sobriety, which have been aired on hundreds of public radio stations.

Anita Rao, the host and executive editor of Embodied, has a distinguished career in public media, including a stint with the Peabody Award-winning StoryCorps and her former role as the managing editor and host of WUNC’s The State of Things.

This distribution agreement is part of PRX’s broader strategy to diversify public media offerings. The organization recently announced other distribution partnerships with programs like The Ezra Klein Show from The New York Times and Left, Right & Center from KCRW. PRX already distributes well-known shows like This American Life, The Moth Radio Hour, and Snap Judgment.

“Embodied is made by and for a new generation of public radio listeners. The show originated from a personal desire I had to hear more people like me and my extended communities on the airwaves talking about how we are making sense of our identities and bodies,” said Anita Rao.

“We’re thrilled to partner with WUNC to help bring Embodied to public radio audiences. Anita is an exceptional host and a trusted companion to listeners, and Embodied is a fresh program on a subject that matters to everyone: ourselves,” stated PRX Chief of Business Development and Content Jason Saldanha.