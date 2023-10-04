Podcast Ad CPMs Rise In September, But Remain Far Behind 2022

After hitting a five-month low in August, podcast ad revenue had a slight recovery in September according to the most recent Podcast Advertising Rates from Libsyn. The data comes as Nielsen’s ‘Podcasting Today‘ report highlights the growing importance of podcast advertising for boosting consumer engagement and brand awareness.

In September, the average cost-per-thousand rate was $22.91 for a 60-second ad slot, up from $22.14 in August. This remains more than a dollar lower than September 2022’s rates, which averaged $23.94.

The highest CPM categories in September were Education ($27), Arts ($26), and Technology ($25). More accessible rates in the low $20s were found in the Fiction, News, and TV & Film genres. As the Writer’s Guild strike comes to an end and SAG-AFTRA appears to be nearing a deal, TV & Film could see a boost for the first time since spring soon.