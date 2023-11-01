T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Make It Official With iHeart Podcast

Former GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who left ABC News following revelations of their romantic relationship in light of their respective marriages, have unveiled plans for a new podcast. Set to launch on December 5 through iHeartMedia, the podcast Amy & T.J. aims to provide “meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and more.”

This endeavor will mark their first public interaction since their relationship came into the spotlight. The relationship led to their exit from ABC News in December 2022, despite not breaching any company policies. ABC News’s president mentioned their relationship became a “distraction.”

Both Holmes and Robach have since reactivated their Instagram accounts and made their relationship “official”, sharing moments from their life together, including attending a University of Arkansas Razorbacks football match.