Full FCC: Broadcast Attorneys Answer Radio’s Biggest Questions

On September 25, Anna Gomez was sworn in at the Federal Communications Commission, giving the FCC a full slate of commissioners for the first time in years. For the November 2023 issue of Radio Ink, we asked a panel of leading broadcast attorneys to provide insight into some of the most pressing regulatory and compliance issues that the radio industry faces, including:

Completion of the 2018 and 2022 Quadrennial Reviews.

Authorization of digital signal boosts.

The potential use of AI in political advertising.

Cybersecurity threats to EAS systems.

Steps owners and managers can take to ensure regulatory compliance within their stations.

Our legal panel:

Aleksandra Cuprys of Latino Media Network

Rick Kaplan of the National Association of Broadcasters

Richard Lara of Spanish Broadcasting System

Frank Montero of Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth

David Oxenford of the Broadcast Law Blog & Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP

Their responses were insightful and provocative. As a radio professional, you owe it to yourself, and your team, to learn about this new regulatory environment. You’ll find this feature in the November 13 issue of Radio Ink. Not yet a subscriber? Order your print or digital subscription today!

On November 15th, panelist Frank Montero moderates the Signals of Change: Exploring Broadcasters, FCC, and Congressional Dynamics panel at Forecast 2024 in New York City. If you haven’t bought your ticket to broadcasting’s premier leadership conference, what are you waiting for? Register online today!