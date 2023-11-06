With Minimal Fanfare, Apple Music Cuts Its Cheapest Price Tier

Last week, Apple quietly discontinued its budget-friendly Apple Music Voice Plan. Initially launched in 2021 and priced at $4.99 per month, the Voice Plan let users access Apple Music via Siri voice commands on enabled devices. Current subscribers of the Voice Plan will not have their subscriptions auto-renewed, as per Apple’s support page outlining the discontinuation details.

The company advises that users can transition to another Apple Music subscription tier should they choose to do so. Apple’s official website no longer features the Voice Plan among its subscription options, now solely displaying the Student, Individual, and Family plans.

Following the cessation of the Voice Plan, Apple’s most cost-effective option is now the Student plan, offered at $5.99 per month, though eligibility is restricted to those with verified student status. It’s worth noting that Apple increased its Student plan pricing in June of 2023, along with hikes to the Individual and Family plan fees in October of the same year.