CES Producer Karen Chupka Moves To NAB As Events Leader

The National Association of Broadcasters has officially announced trade show industry leader Karen Chupka as the new Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events. Chupka, who brings more than 30 years of experience from the Consumer Technology Association, will take over the role starting January 1, succeeding Chris Brown.

She has vast event experience as the executive vice president of the Consumer Electronics Show and as CTA Chief Strategy Officer. Chupka will oversee the strategy and management of NAB Show, NAB Show New York, and NAB Amplify.

After a quarter-century at NAB, Brown will be departing after the 2024 NAB Show.

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt expressed, “The future of NAB Show is bright with Karen at the helm and we are thrilled to welcome her to the NAB team. With her long track record of exemplary leadership managing and growing one of the largest trade shows in the world, NAB Show exhibitors and attendees will be well-served by her unparalleled expertise and experience.”

He continued, “I also want to again thank Chris Brown for his more than two decades of service to NAB. His leadership has been critical to the growth and success of NAB Show. I am grateful for his many years of dedicated service and his role in shepherding a smooth transition.”

Chupka commented, “I am excited to step into this role and work alongside the incredible team at NAB to produce the premier trade show serving the media and entertainment industry. NAB Show is a widely respected and unrivaled marketplace of innovative products, services and ideas that are driving the future of the media industry. I look forward to leveraging our collective expertise and passion to continue to provide a remarkable experience for our exhibitors, attendees and partners.”