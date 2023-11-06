From Aspen To Azerbaijan, Apple Tracks ‘The Pirate of Prague’

Apple TV+ has disclosed the anticipated launch date for its latest original podcast, The Pirate of Prague. Over eight episodes, journalist Joe Nocera will recount the tale of the Czech charmer Viktor Kožený, who convinced Aspen’s elite and a notable Wall Street figure to invest in a bold plan: seizing control of Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company with the promise of enormous returns.

The Pirate of Prague begins its journey in the Bahamas, home to the elusive financial whiz Kožený, as Nocera and investigative journalist Peter Elkind delve into this captivating saga. The first three episodes make their global debut on November 13, with successive episodes being released weekly.

Produced by Blanchard House, The Pirate of Prague’s production team includes producer Ben Crighton, executive producer Laurence Grissell, and creative director Rosie Pye. This addition joins a growing catalog of Apple Original podcasts such as The Line, Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, and Hooke.