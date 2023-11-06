Josh Horowitz’s ‘Happy Sad Confused’ Gets Rewatch Spinoff

Happy Sad Confused

Entertainment journalist Josh Horowitz, known for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, is broadening his reach in the world of cinematic interviews with the spinoff series, Watch-a-Long. Filmmakers will join Horowitz to revisit and discuss one of their movies in real time.

For the first episode, Louis Leterrier joins Watch-a-Longto discuss his work on 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Future guests include directors Catherine Hardwicke revisiting Twilight, Francis Lawrence delving into The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Justin Lin on The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and Chad Stahelski offering insights into John Wick: Chapter 4.

Each episode is edited to a less-than-full-runtime length, capturing the essence of the conversation. For dedicated fans, the full, unedited dialogues will be accessible via the Happy Sad Confused Patreon.

Horowitz, also a host for MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount+, launched Happy Sad Confused in 2014, establishing it as a staple in film interviews. The podcast, having hosted names like Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan, has amassed over 70 million impressions in the past year across various platforms.

