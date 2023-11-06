Sierra H Adds Valdez as APD and Lynch For Middays In Phoenix

Sierra H. Broadcasting has made two additions to its Phoenix team with the hirings of programming veteran Eric Valdez and area-native Lindsay Lynch. Valdez will serve as Assistant Program Director for 101.1 The Bounce (KZCE) and Mega 104.3 (KAJM), while Lynch will take KZCE middays.

Valdez was most recently APD at KOAI in Phoenix. He also played a part in launching KPTY as Music Director, with additional roles at stations across California like KYLD, KSFM, and KKUU. Lynch comes from iHeartRadio Phoenix, where she led the morning show on KMVA.

“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Eric to our team. With his profound expertise and enthusiasm for radio, we are confident that he will elevate our stations to new levels of success,” said Sierra H. Broadcasting Owner Ken Brentlinger. “We are delighted to welcome Lindsay to our radio family. Her positive and infectious energy will contribute to the success of The Bounce, and we can’t wait to see how she will make an impact in our building.”

Valdez stated, “I would like to thank our owner Ken Brentlinger, GM Paul Holton, and Consultant Rick Thomas for this opportunity. I’m truly excited to have this new chapter that I’ve been wanting for a long while and can’t wait to work alongside the many talented personalities we have in our building.”

Lynch commented, “The radio bug has bit me again and I am thrilled to be continuing my radio career in the city I adore, Phoenix. It’s an absolute dream to be playing the music that made me fall in love with radio back in the day. I’ve had to pinch myself! I am happy to be working with such passionate humans in this cluster, including many legacy talents I have admired over the years in Phoenix radio.”