Brittany Brave and Just Ben Join Jade At Miami’s Hits 97.3

Cox Media Group Miami has announced that Just Ben and comedian Brittany Brave will be joining Jade Alexander for mornings on Hits 97.3 (WFLC). Alexander has been a solo act since she rejoined WFLC at the beginning of the year.

CMG Radio Miami Director of Branding and Programming Ian Richards stated, “I can’t wait for people to hear this show. This is the perfect mix for a successful morning show that we specifically cast to be focused on the community. It’s funny and entertaining.”

Alexander commented, “Things really do happen in 3’s. Ten months ago, I came back to the building where my radio career began. I also returned to my rhythmic roots, and now it’s full circle to a local, fun, and creative morning show. Get ready for some old school-new vibe entertainment!”

Brave added, “It’s exciting to bring something unique, refreshing, and funny that both South Florida locals and those newer to the area can welcome into their everyday routine.”