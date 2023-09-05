Below Deck’s Captain Lee Christens New Series With PodcastOne

PodcastOne, a subsidiary of LiveOne, is debuting its latest podcast addition, Salty with Captain Lee, on September 6. The podcast will be hosted by Captain Lee Rosbach, best known for his role on the Bravo series Below Deck.

Captain Rosbach has earned a reputation for his straightforward approach and memorable one-liners on Below Deck. In his new podcast, the Captain is joined by co-host Sam DeCavalcanti to sail through the latest in pop culture and reality TV gossip. The weekly episodes will feature a range of guests and aim to provide listeners with the latest headlines and insider information from the entertainment world.

PodcastOne President Kit Gray said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Lee on what promises to be one of the most authentic, opinionated and headline grabbing podcasts available. Lee’s no-holds-barred commentary on some of the buzziest entertainment and pop culture stories and watercooler talk is something audiences have never heard before and we’re excited to introduce Salty with Captain Lee!”