‘Everything Happens’ Is Latest Podcast To Join Lemonada’s Library

Lemonada Media has joined forces with the podcast Everything Happens, hosted by three-time New York Times bestselling author and Duke University Professor Kate Bowler. The partnership covers ad sales and distribution for the podcast.

Everything Happens delves into the narratives surrounding success, failure, joy, and suffering. Bowler, who was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer at 35 and later declared cancer-free, engages in candid conversations with notable guests like Malcolm Gladwell, Tig Notaro, and Archbishop Justin Welby about life’s complexities.

The series joins Lemonada Media already boasts a range of successful podcasts, including Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Funny Cuz It’s True with Elyse Myers, and Choice Words with Samantha Bee among others.

The first episode under Lemonada Media’s network features Jenna Bush Hager and is available now, with new episodes released every Tuesday.