Still On The Fence About The Radio Masters Sales Summit?

At the end of this article, we’re going to make you an amazing money-back guarantee on the Radio Masters Sales Summit — but you won’t need it if you take these words to heart!

By now you’ve heard that there are only three ways to grow a business:

1. Increase the number of clients

2. Increase the average transaction value

3. Increase the frequency of repurchase

Did you know that if you make a slight 10% increase in each of these three areas, you could see as much as a 33% lift in business?

If you could make a 33% increase in just the number of new clients, the results would be explosive and exponential, increasing sales overall by 150%.

But how?

Most of us tend to approach all our problems with the same answers. We do what we know.

But what if you could substantially increase the number of clients, raise the average transaction value, and increase the frequency of repurchase?

And what if you could approach things differently and gain an advantage in your market with fresh approaches to sales?

According to Jay Abraham, most businesses have a single approach to revenue — what he calls the “diving board approach.”

But what happens when that single approach becomes less effective?

Answer: Your stream of business declines and you lose market share.

What happens to your business when, instead of a single approach, you have multiple new approaches that others in the market are not using?

I think you know the answer. Business explodes.

What if I told you that investing just two days out of the office could change the game at your station or cluster?

I know, you’ve heard it all, at every industry summit and by looking at the trades.

But what if I told you that if you attend the Radio Ink Radio Masters Sales Summit September 13-14 and don’t see at least a 10% increase in your business within 90 days, I’ll refund 100% of your money?

I’m confident that if you implement what you learn, you will see a dramatic increase.

And which is better … two days out of the office (including travel time) on a quick easy trip to Cincinnati? Or pacing the floor at night trying to invent new ways to meet budgets?

You don’t need more of the same. You need fresh ideas that will increase each of the three categories above. You need something to give you ideas you can take action on today.

Oh, and we’ll also give you help with how and where to find salespeople and tell you how to deal with buyers who think radio is their parents’ medium and don’t want to consider it.

Yes, I’d Love Some Fresh Ideas and New Approaches to Increase Our Sales — Sign Me Up!

100% Money Back Guarantee

If you implement all the ideas provided at the Radio Masters Sales Summit and do not see a 10% increase in overall sales within 90 days, provide us with evidence that you have implemented these items and we will happily return your money.