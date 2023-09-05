Adell Media Flips Detroit AM For Second Time In Two Months

Only weeks after the station flipped to an all-sports format, Adell Media has flipped 910 AM Superstation (WFDF-AM) to Conservative news/talk. In August, the station made the change from urban talk after suddenly terminating all of the air talent.

The Superstation has faced low ratings and did not make it into Nielsen’s July 2023 ranking of Detroit’s top 30 radio stations. The previous talk lineup featured hosts like Bankole Thompson and Al Sharpton. CEO Kevin Adell, who has faced allegations of unpaid taxes and recently sold WADL-TV for $75 million, insists he remains committed to his radio properties despite financial difficulties.

The station’s programming now includes syndicated programming from Glenn Beck, Clay Travis, and Sean Hannity. In addition, WFDF will provide local news updates, weather forecasts, and traffic reports through Total Traffic & Weather Network, as well as breaking news from ABC Radio.

Adell said, “For the first time in years, Metro Detroit has an alternative to WJR, with a genuinely conservative point of view. We’re excited to launch this new talk station with the biggest names in the format. As the 2024 Presidential Election race heats up, 910 AM will be well positioned to provide all the important news and updates our community needs to stay informed on the latest hot topics and issues.”