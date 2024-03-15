Who Is AM Hurting?

(By Cameron Coats) As the anniversary of the AM For Every Vehicle Act’s introduction approaches, I’ve begun to miss the excitement and camaraderie of those first few weeks and months – radio was flying high. When Ford reversed its decision to remove AM from all of its automobiles, everyone celebrated. At a time when the radio industry needed unity, we found a rallying point in AM.

But now the grumbling has restarted. “AM doesn’t have any good programming.” “People only listen to AM stations on FM translators.” “It’s best to let go of AM and focus on FM and streaming.” And those grumbles are getting louder.

All this before the battle for the dashboard has been won.

A friendly reminder: it isn’t the FM band that a majority of Congress wants to ensure remains in the dashboard. If radio gives up the fight and automakers are allowed to remove AM this year, especially after the fight we’ve given them in full public view, they won’t stop there – not when there’s an information and entertainment source in their vehicles they can’t monetize.

It may not happen tomorrow, but it will happen if we don’t head them off today.

Calling for the end of AM radio now negates the 400,000+ people who wrote, called, and messaged their legislators to say they Depend on AM, not to mention the tireless work of the NAB, state broadcast associations, and more. Sure, that’s not everyone, but it certainly isn’t an inconsequential number either.

I’m not pretending that the morning after the AM Act passes, everyone will wake up, turn their radios to AM, and drive to work with the volume all the way up. Does AM radio have real problems that need to be addressed? Yes. AM has a content issue. But you have to admit FM isn’t exactly perfect, either. And we can get to those after the AM Act has passed.

The AM Act is a celebration of what radio still means and provides more than one hundred years after its invention.

So if AM succeeds, who would be hurt?

This industry will lose nothing by continuing to root for AM, but it could lose a great deal by stepping away from it now.

Cameron Coats is the Online Editor for Radio Ink.