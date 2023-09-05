Lucretia Lee-Arceneaux Is MIW and NABLF’s First Launch Mentee

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, in collaboration with the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation, has named Lucretia Lee-Arceneaux as the inaugural recipient for their 2023 MIW NABLF Launch program. This new initiative aims to foster female talent in radio broadcasting, with this year’s focus on the engineering aspect of the industry.

Lucretia Lee-Arceneaux, currently a Broadcast IT Engineer for iHeartMedia, aspires to become a Chief Technology Officer. With a background in Audio Engineering from SAE Atlanta, Colorado Media School, and the Colorado Broadcasters Association CBA Engineering Academy, she has been active in organizations such as SBE, AES, Grammys, SMPTE, Emmys, and IEEE/WIE/BTS.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff stated, “MIW and NAB Leadership Foundation have been cooking on this idea for a while. We are so glad it’s now a reality and equally so to have Lucretia as our first mentee.”

NABLF President Michelle Duke added, “We are thrilled to partner with MIW to unveil the Launch program, a milestone initiative aimed at fostering the next generation of female leadership in radio broadcasting. I’m so proud of Lucretia Lee-Arceneaux and her achievements. As a graduate of the foundation’s Technology Apprenticeship Program, she exemplifies the ingenuity, determination, and technical prowess that not only enriches our industry but sets a high standard for those who follow. We are excited to work alongside MIW to support Lucretia as she scales new heights in her career and continues to contribute to the evolution of the radio broadcasting landscape.”

Lee-Arceneaux said, “Mentoring is the bridge that connects the wisdom of experienced professionals with the aspirations of those who follow, paving the way for a brighter future. It’s an honor to have been selected as the first mentee in the Launch Engineering Mentorship Program. Not only is it a unique learning opportunity, it’s a chance to support and build relationships with other women leaders in the broadcast industry, and that’s exciting.”