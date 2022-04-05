SXM Ready For MLB Season

SiriusXM has geared up for comprehensive national audio coverage of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. Live play-by-play of every regular season and postseason game is offered as well as 24/7 news, talk and analysis.

The SXM App offers 30 play-by-play channels dedicated to streaming the official radio broadcasts of every MLB team, giving fans the choice between the home and visiting team announcers.

The 2022 MLB season begins on Opening Day Thursday, April 7. SXM is priming the fandom pump with its annual MLB Network Radio Spring Training Tour, consisting of 30 one-hour shows, each focused on a single MLB team.