New Motown Morning Show

New Country 93.1 FM/WDRQ-FM Detroit is launching a new morning show. ‘Goose & Renee’ teams morning personality Renee Vitale with Aaron “Goose” Seller. Most recently Seller was Operations Manager for Adams Radio’s Ocean City, Maryland cluster.

“New Country 93.1 FM is gaining momentum in Detroit and having Goose at the helm with Renee in Morning Drive will be the adrenaline Detroit’s country fans have been looking for,” said Steve Finateri, VP/MM, Cumulus Detroit. “Goose is a radio veteran with a proven track record, now he has a chance to make a real impact in his hometown, returning to the very place he was born and raised, and dreamt of hosting a morning show here his entire career!”

“There are no words to describe the excitement I have about coming back to my hometown of Detroit, where I started my radio career. This is absolutely a dream come true,” said Seller.