MJ Holds The AM In Tampa With New Multiyear Deal At Q105

Tampa Bay will be waking up with MJ for years to come, as Todd “MJ” Schnitt has renewed his contract for The MJ Morning Show on Q105 (WRBQ). The Beasley Media Group personality joined the station in September 2020 after 30 years in radio.

MJ is best known for his mix of stunts and humor, including his “Crotchety Old Man” prank calls. He ended his syndicated program, The Schnitt Show, in June 2023 to focus more on his show at Q105.

Beasley Tampa Market Manager Ron deCastro said, “It is with great pleasure that Tampa Beasley and extended our relationship with the MJ Morning Show. MJ is a Tampa icon and has helped make WRBQ must-listen radio. MJ delivers great content to our listeners and great results to our many clients.”

Todd “MJ” Schnitt added, “I am still in love with radio, whether it be our conventional daily terrestrial show or the show’s digital assets, including the podcast and live video streaming. Our team, featuring Froggy, Fester, and Roxanne, create a one-of-a-kind, engaging, daily listening experience for our listeners. I am also thrilled that MJ Morning Show advertisers in the Tampa Bay market continue to see unparalleled success with their live endorsement campaigns.”

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase commented, “Beasley is proud to have some of the best and most well-known live & local talent on our stations in Tampa Bay, and MJ is definitely among the best. MJ and his amazing team have built a large and passionate fan base and I’m happy they will continue to entertain Q105’s audience for years to come.”