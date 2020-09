On Friday Beasley Media Group announced that Todd Schnitt will be returning to Tampa as host of the New MJ Morning Show on Q105 (WRBQ-FM). Longtime morning personality Mason Dixon will move to afternoons and Geno Knight will shift to middays.

Schnitt also serves as the afternoon drive personality of the nationally syndicated The Schnitt Show on Compass Media Networks.

Previously, Schnitt co-hosted mornings on WOR in New York with Len Berman.