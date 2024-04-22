TruGreen Spends Big Green On Radio Ahead Of Busy Summer

As the US shakes the last of the season’s cold weather, spring has already sprung onto the list of radio’s top national advertisers. The latest data from Media Monitors for the week of April 15-21 shows a boom for home improvement and lawn care brands.

Taking the lead is The Home Depot, which dethroned Progressive as the number one advertiser after months at the top. The do-it-yourself seller aired 49,066 spots across monitored markets, rising from fifth to first. Even so, Progressive maintains a strong presence, holding a close second with 48,410 plays.

Wendy’s made a significant jump from 21st to third place with 40,307 spots. Upside, although slipping two places from the previous week, remains in the top five at fourth place with 35,181 spots.

Finally, landscaping company TruGreen rounds out the top five, marking its entry into the list with 34,984 spots aired as lawns across the US fully come back to life. It’s also worth noting that Lowe’s is hanging just outside the top five at number six, with 34,361 spots.

As the weather changes, the cycle continues for radio advertising, with the promise of a better summer for radio than last year, which held a large Q3 slump.