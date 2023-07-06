Mathews Shuffles Up To Buffalo As APD Of 97 Rock

Cumulus Media Buffalo has found its new APD and afternoon host for 97 Rock (WGRF) in John Mathews. Mathews will also assist with programming for 97 Rock’s sister station, Z102.3 (WQHZ) in Erie, PA – the station he is moving from.

Before Cumulus Erie, Mathews served in various roles including Operations Manager, Program Director, and Assistant Program Director in markets such as Baltimore and North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Cumulus Buffalo-Erie Market Manager Jim Riley said, “I’ve worked with John Mathews for many years in Baltimore and nearby Erie and know his work very well. He’s like an encyclopedia when it comes to 97 Rock’s music and the people who made it. John has an incredible ability to weave together music and fascinating stories about the artists.”

97 Rock Program Director Joe Russo commented, “John’s programming background and extensive knowledge of Classic Rock made him the perfect choice to carry on the tradition of exceptional storytelling and passion for the music we have at 97 Rock. He has a deep reverence for the music and even though he’s a 30-year veteran of radio, he comes in every day with a youthful exuberance like he’s playing these songs for the first time.”

Mathews added, “I’ve always believed that 97 Rock is one of the greatest Classic Rock stations in the world and it’s a dream to be part of their team. 97 Rock is a world-class radio station, and I am honored to be a part of their stable of legendary DJ’s. I’m quickly learning why they call Buffalo ‘the City of Good Neighbors.’ I’ve been welcomed with open arms by 97 Rock listeners, and I’m proud to now call Buffalo home.”