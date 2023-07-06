mowPod Adds A.I. To Self-Serve Ad Platform

Podcast ad tech company mowMedia has announced new updates to its mowPod Boost Self-Serve platform. These updates include the integration of AI-powered ad copy generation, as well as advanced targeting options such as Geo-location, Age, Gender, and Household Income.

mowPod Boost Self-Serve allows podcasters to convert their episodes into visual display ads that are strategically placed across the web, driving listeners back to their podcasts. Podcasters can also now access comprehensive campaign reports directly from the platform, providing insights into audience demographics, device usage, daily delivery statistics, creative performance, and detailed geographic data.

mowMedia CEO and Co-founder Mike Wiston said, “Our mission has always been about amplifying the voices of podcasters, and our technology has been pivotal for numerous prominent podcasts and networks over the last four years. Now, with mowPod Boost Self-Serve, we’re providing even more control to podcasters, giving them the tools to curate how and to whom their ads appear.”