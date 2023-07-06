Edward Norton Brings JFK Killer To Life In ‘True Spies’

Actor Edward Norton will voice Lee Harvey Oswald in the upcoming True Spies podcast season, The Oswald Project. The historical true crime show will feature old interviews and diary entries from JFK’s assassin, woven into a script written by Norton.

The podcast, which explores Oswald’s alleged relationship with the CIA and his involvement in JFK’s assassination, is set to launch on July 18. Subscribers to Spyscape+ will have early access to the podcast, starting from July 11. Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley will narrate the series, becoming the fourth host following previous hosts Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, and Sophia DiMartino.