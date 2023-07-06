3 Podcast Genres Got The Most Revenue In June

Podcasting platform Libsyn has announced its June 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories. According to Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast, the average CPM rate for a 60-second ad spot was $23.03, slightly down from the previous month ($23.47) and the previous year ($23.89).

The highest CPM categories in June were Technology ($27), Business ($26), and Education ($25). Additionally, advertisers can tap into highly engaged audiences in categories like Arts, Fiction, and History, with CPM rates averaging in the high teens to low 20s.

Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on AdvertiseCast’s website.