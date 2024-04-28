Dana Cortez Off Power In Phoenix As Station Preps New Future

The Dana Cortez Show has parted ways with flagship station Power 98.3 and 96.1 (KKFR) and Desert Valley Media Group in Phoenix as the station prepares a relaunch. DVMG CEO Jeff Trumper made the announcement in a memo to company staff as KKFR welcomes a “new sound.”

The memo to DVMG staff, obtained by Radio Ink, says, “It with great sadness that I announce the departure of Dana Cortez, Auto and Anthony, from the POWER morning show effective Monday 4/29. DCS began their time here at DVMG almost 5 years ago, we will miss their professionalism, talent, work ethic, charisma, engagement, humor, and client friendliness. Please join me in wishing DCS the very best as DVMG and DCS move in new directions and journey’s separately. On behalf of a grateful DVMG staff, I’d like to thank DCS for their support and engagement for these many years.”

Trumper says there are no plans to pick a new show for the morning drive slot as DVMG focuses on revamping the Power brand.

Cortez said, “The Dana Cortez Show has enjoyed entertaining listeners on KKFR/Phoenix since 2019. In recent months, we have been talking with the Desert Valley Media Group President/CEO Jeff Trumper about changes he intends to make to the sound of the station. During these discussions, we determined our energies are best focused on having fun every day on our growing nationally syndicated radio show! We wish DVMG well and especially want to thank our amazing loyal listeners and advertisers in Phoenix who have been so supportive of our show.”

Dana Cortez is syndicated via Skyview Networks in a growing number of markets including Denver, Sacramento, San Antonio, Portland, Albuquerque, Amarillo, and Lubbock. Cortez and crew added a weekend block show in May 2023.