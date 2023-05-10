Dana Cortez Adds Second Syndicated Show

Skyview Networks has announced a new weekend block for Dana Cortez. Following successful testing in Texas, The Dana Cortez Weekend Show is available for widespread syndication. Hosted by Dana Cortez, DJ Automatic, and Anthony A., the expansion will be available in CHR, Hot AC, Rhythmic, and Hip-Hop formats for airing on Saturdays or Sundays.

“I’m excited to be launching The Dana Cortez Weekend Show in markets that have each played such a significant role in my radio career and where listeners have shown us love since day one,” commented Cortez. “Together, we’ve curated a unique brand that connects with audiences every single day through authenticity, while highlighting realness, culture, and relationships that everyone can relate to.”