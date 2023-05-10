2023 Radio Mercury Awards Name Finalists

The Radio Advertising Bureau’s Radio Mercury Awards has announced its 2023 finalists. 119 submissions from radio stations, advertising agencies, production companies, and students made the final cut ahead of the ceremony at SONY Hall in NYC on June 8.

The full range of business categories is represented across numerous categories of local and national ads including automotive, consumer packaged goods, entertainment, nonprofits, quick-serve restaurants, and retail. The full list of finalists is on the Radio Mercury Awards site.

Radio Mercury Awards Chief Judge and VMLY&R Executive Creative Director Sherman Winfield said, “After coming out of a turbulent few years, one takeaway from this year’s judging is that comedy is back. It was great for the final round jury to hear agencies, clients, and radio stations become comfortable again with combining humor and entertainment with their messaging.”