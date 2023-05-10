Now Playing In The Operating Room: A.I. Radio

Artificial intelligence in radio is a topic that some are ready to fight over – but when that fight is over, the surgeons that patch the participants up might be listening to their own special AI radio. NextMed Health has launched Lifesaving Radio, an AI-powered healthcare radio station that provides surgical teams with more than 30 hours of clinically-suited music to help improve accuracy and efficiency in the operating room.

The project started after Klick Health research found that the music of AC/DC increased surgeon performance in the OR. The station leverages Spotify Analytics to analyze song metrics and identify music suitable for surgical performance.

Users can receive custom-curated playlists and commentary personalized to each hospital from AI DJ Angus by entering their names, hospital/facility, and procedure at LifesavingRadio.com and signing into their Spotify Premium account. The AI radio station was previewed in March to hundreds of clinicians, scientists, patients, and public health experts at NextMed Health.

“We’re excited to bring the high energy of this evidenced-based music to ORs around the world through Spotify,” said NextMed Health Founder & Chair Dr. Daniel Kraft. “Surgical teams are relied upon and known for their orchestration, timing, and harmonization in the OR. Now, with the help of Lifesaving Radio and artificial intelligence, their playlists can be personalized to help them achieve individual and team flow state, ultimately improving outcomes for patients.”