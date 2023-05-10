After 25 Years, ‘Oldest Jazz Station’ Back In Detroit

A Detroit jazz radio institution has returned after more than 25 years of silence in a new form. WJZZ, known during its original tenure as the world’s oldest jazz station, has been revived online as a streaming station by Motor City native Rodger Penzabene Jr.

Founded in 1974, WJZZ played classic and modern jazz as the 80s and 90s leaned into the smooth jazz format. and became known as the world’s oldest jazz radio station. When the station was sold to Radio One in 1997, its music format was changed and the WJZZ call letters bounced around the country until its last stop at a now-silent signal in New York.

Penzabene, who runs the station with his son Vitorio, told the Michigan Chronicle he aims to make the station more visible in its home city and is planning to roll out an app and host several events around Detroit, including the WJZZ Jazz Festival. The goal of WJZZ is to return to having a live air staff to give the genre a larger cultural platform.