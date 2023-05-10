SiriusXM Tees Up For 2023 PGA Championship

As the 2023 PGA Championship approaches, SiriusXM is prepping its coverage with Westwood One. Live play-by-play from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY will begin at 1 pm ET on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19 and 2 pm ET on Saturday and Sunday, while live look-ins will also be provided during morning and early afternoon programming. SiriusXM subscribers can listen to the coverage in their cars (channel 92) and on the SXM App.

The broadcast team will include Hunter Mahan, Johnson Wagner, and Brian Katrek as analysts, with Maureen Madill, Mark Carnevale, and John Maginnes serving as on-course reporters. Taylor Zarzour will contribute as a host and play-by-play voice, and Jason Sobel will conduct pre- and post-round interviews with players.

SiriusXM will also feature comprehensive coverage of PGA Championship Week, including live original programming starting at 7 am ET each weekday and 8 am ET on weekends. New programming during the week includes The Smylie Show hosted by former tour pro Smylie Kaufman, The Fred Couples Show, The Rocco Hour, and ANNIKA hosted by Annika Sorenstam.

“Oak Hill has been a terrific and historic venue for major championship events, and as the best players in the world meet there next week to compete for the Wanamaker Trophy, SiriusXM listeners across the country will get exceptional access and insight into the tournament and all the news happening around it,” said SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein. “Our coverage will deliver extensive live play-by-play from the course, exclusive player interviews, and in-depth analysis from our hosts every day of PGA Championship Week.”