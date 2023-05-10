Baltimore Journalist Miller Announces Radio Comeback

Jayne Miller, a longtime Baltimore investigative journalist who retired from WBAL-TV last July, is moving to radio. Miller will host a weekly talk show on Hearst Radio’s WBAL NewsRadio on Saturday afternoons. The show will focus on a variety of issues important to the greater Baltimore area, featuring interviews with key newsmakers.

“Jayne brings a wealth of knowledge to the microphone built on decades of experience asking the tough questions and holding those in power accountable,” WBAL Director of Programming/News Director Jeff Wade said. “I’m excited for her to bring that same tenacity, inquisitive nature and passion to WBAL’s Saturday lineup,”

“I look forward to the opportunity to talk about current events and new ideas,” said Miller. “The show will focus on interviews and information intended to spark debate and conversation.”