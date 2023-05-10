Cumulus Sued Over ‘Religious Exemption’ To Vaccine

Former Cumulus Memphis News/Talk 98.9 WKIM morning host Bob Boccia is suing the company for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The case was filed on May 1 in US District Court for the Western District of Tennessee’s Western Division. Boccia claims that Cumulus violated his employment contract by terminating him when he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine on medical and religious grounds.

Boccia, known on air as “Sideshow Bob,” suffers from Crohn’s Disease and says he deserves a religious exemption as a “devout Catholic.” He claims that he was assured he would not have to take the vaccine as a condition of his employment, but was notified of a policy change in late 2021. He is seeking damages of at least $75,000 and attorneys’ fees.