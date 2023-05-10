Could Geotargeting Bring Back The FM Chip Debate?

This week, India’s government dictated that every cell phone provider must activate the FM chips in every device. Now GeoBroadcast Solutions is stepping in with their ZoneCasting technology and could restart the push for the US to pass the same mandates.

MaxxCasting and ZoneCasting systems have been approved for testing in India. The technology is being used to widen the reach of the country’s radio providers, but also to deliver specific content to different neighborhoods in what will soon be a very saturated, portable radio environment.

It will be interesting to see if the companies and interests behind geotargeting could somehow reignite the FM chip conversation, which has been all but snuffed out since the collapse of NextRadio in 2018.

“The Advisory by the Ministry is in line with the Indian Government’s Mission to disseminate information to all corners of India and the Prime Minister’s directive to ensure the population has access to news and information from the government,” said GeoBroadcast Solutions partner Dev Banad Viswanath. “The Government’s directive is clear, and we are hopeful to be able to help in that endeavor.”