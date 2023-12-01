Blast From The Past: Clarke Ingram, 96KX

This week’s Radio Ink Blast from the Past comes from Clarke Ingram, originally posted back in April.

In Clarke’s 40+ years in broadcasting, he served as OM of KZZP/Phoenix and 98PXY/Rochester, PD of B-94/Pittsburgh and KRQ/Tucson, as was an air personality at Z-100 in New York City and 3WS/Pittsburgh.

Ingram told Radio Ink, “Here’s a picture of yours truly at my first job, 96KX/Pittsburgh (WXKX), about 40 years ago. I’m the one in the 96KX shirt. The others are the late Jay Stone (WNBC), Steve Garrett (WBBM-FM), and PD Bobby Christian. Down in front is Glenn Frey of the Eagles, making an appearance at the studios. We had a hell of a team!”

Rest easy, Clarke. We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged. Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.