How Country Radio’s Best Programmers Pick The Best Talent

Radio Ink‘s annual CRS issue is out Monday, and we’re prepping for Country Radio’s biggest get-together by once again crowning the Best Program Directors in Country Radio and picking their brains on the surging format.

As stations compete with social media and streaming to get their hands on the next generation of great personalities, we asked the list: what are you doing to find and cultivate new on-air talent?

Here’s some of what they said:

“Look around you. Could be a waiter who’s kind and incredibly engaging. The comedian in your kid’s friend group who’s looking for direction and opportunity. The more obvious place to look is social media influencers and podcasters who have already proven they can build an audience with compelling content. Any artist can now release their music to the masses, anyone can build a following and an audience. Who’s building that audience in your city? Find ‘em and hire ‘em.”

“Sometimes, it’s about looking in unexpected places and putting in the work to cultivate their on-air talent. My first PD said he took a chance on me because he could teach me technique but not drive or passion. That lesson has stuck with me and still applies to the next generation of talent today.”

“Look everywhere for talented people. Whether they are social media influencers, comedians, or even just fun, interesting people, there’s a wealth of talent out there. The methods of finding talent are different, but the pool is large if you look hard enough.”

“Looking everywhere we can. Recently, we found someone from our street team, as an example, who had worked in a very small market. With nurturing and good instincts, someone who has the radio bug can potentially grow into part of our future.”

